I Am Still A Politician - ‘Unrepentant’ Koku Anyidoho Says

“I still remain a politician” he said in an interview on Citi FM.



Koku Anyidoho was arrested by the CID for making some ‘treasonable’ comments on public radio.



In an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, he indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown because of the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US.



“There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhoea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,’’ he added.



Koku Anyidoho ended up spending two nights at the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) after which he was granted bail.



In the interview on Saturday, the NDC capo, popularly known as ‘the Bull’ was asked if his confinement will cause him to be circumspect with his utterances; in response, he said:



I remain an unrepentant social democrat, I remain an unrepentant member of the NDC and I remain an unrepentant supporter of the progressive thinking and progressive forces. Issues to do with what I was supposed to have said that the police dutifully started investigating is within the law; let the law take its course…I remain committed to the course. I have now understood the inner workings of the CID, the police service and the BNI…let us support the institutions to work…never will I go against the laws of the state. When you are in solitary confinement it’s an experience… I still remain a politician".



