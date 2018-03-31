Koku’s Comment Needless - Inusah Fuseini

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has described the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Koku Anyidoho's coup d’état comment as needless, unwarranted and very unnecessary.



“To be honest with you I also have a view that Koku’s comment was needless, was unwarranted and very unnecessary,” he said.



Speaking on Joy News’ news analysis programme, Newsfile on Saturday, Alhaji Fuseini said Anyidoho went overboard.



Notwithstanding, the MP criticised the police for the manner in which it handled Mr. Anyidoho over his comment.



He was of the view that Mr. Anyidoho’s comment as far as he(Fuseini) is concerned, is an excessive exercise of his right to freedom of speech and the state could have handled it more appropriately than it did.



He added that “If the state is of the view that his comment was potentially treasonable, what they needed to do was not to arrest him but to activate the intelligence gathering system to see what activity Koku could have been engaged that is likely to subvert the constitution, not arrest him.



He added that “arresting him is a callous exercise of state authority”.



Mr. Anyidoho was arrested and cautioned on offenses of causing fear and alarm and treason felony.