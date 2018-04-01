Nana B Shakes Kwahu Easter; Pulls A Record Breaking Crowd At His Health Walk

Related Stories In what can best be described as the biggest outdoor event on the mountains this Easter, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) was joined by a larger number of young people on a health walk in kwahu. Virtually bringing Traffic to a halt.



Nana B led his army of young people through the principal streets of Kwahu on this historic walk.



He was joined by the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, Mr. Jerry Osei-Poku, ace comedian, Mr. Kofi Adu aka, Agya koo and a host of Constituency Youth Organizers and Tescon leaders from accross the country.



The charged crowd moved from Obomeng through Mpraeso and ended at Atibie where organizers addressed the gathering.



The Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, Mr. Jerry Osei-Poku in addressing the gathering was full of praise for Nana B and his team for pulling off what he described as a 'record breaking political activity this Easter' .



He mentioned that as the Eastern regional Youth Organizer, he has witnessed many political programs held during the Easter festivities but was yet to see a well organized and attended one like this 'Walk with Nana B'.



Mr. Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya koo also took his turn to address the crowd. He mentioned he had consulted his colleagues in the showbiz industry and they have given him green light to go all out for Nana B in this contest. He mentioned that Nana B was a hardworking young leader who played a critical role in the NPP's 2016 electoral triumph. He implored delegates to vote massively for Nana B at the National Delegates Congress.



In addressing the gathering, Nana B thanked the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, Jerry Osei Poku and the various constituency youth and Tescon Leaders for joining the walk.



He again paid tribute to Agya Koo for taking time off his packed schedule to be with the youth of the NPP on this walk. He made a humble appeal to delegates of the party to support him at the NPP's delegates conference.



He gave a passionate assurance to the youth of the party that he would never turn his back on them when he is given the nod.



Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B is seeking the mandate of NPP delegates to be the next National Youth Organizer of the NPP.



His campaign has received widespread endorsements from many NPP stalwarts. He recently received huge endorsements from former General Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John and vociferous Assin Central MP, Hon Kennedy 'akompreko' Agyepong. Pundits say Nana B is in pole position to succeed Sammy Awuku as the next National Youth Organizer of the NPP.