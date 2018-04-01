You Either Contest Him Or Your Wife Will- Wontumi's Opponent Warned

Chairman Wontumi Related Stories



News circulating on social media platforms about the stepping down of Mr. Asare Berdiako from the Ashanti Regional NPP chairmanship race, has angered many party faithfuls who have vowed to ensure that the former Asokwa NPP chairman contest.The National Coordinator for Chairman Wontumi Fun clubs, Fred Appiah, is livid about the development, stating that he will lead a crusade to get Asare Berdiako back to the race, so he can taste the biggest humiliating defeat in this months Congress.Fred Appiah further stated that even if the former Asokwa chairman fails to contest "I will make sure his wife replaces him for the contest."Sounding angry about Asare Berdiako's action, the coordinator said, what the chairman has done is a total waste of time and resources of both Chairman Wontumi and the entire constituency executives.This, also to him, reaffirms allegations moving around that Asare Berdiako deliberately decided to contest Wontumi, not to win, but to make the regional party boss waste money.He wants Mr. Asare Berdiako to as a matter of urgency, come out and deny such news of his withdrawal.Again, Fred Apppia further wants Mr Berdiako to apologize to the party members and its leadership for misleading them.NATIONAL COORDINATORCHAIRMAN WONTUMI FUNCLUBFRED APPIAHTEL 0244155584