Mahama Cautions Public Over Fake Social Media Accounts In His Name

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama is asking the general public to take notice of his official social media accounts in order not to be deceived by the ones created by some imposters for reasons best known to them.



In a post via his verified handles, Mr. Mahama said any other account in his name is fake.



“There are many pages on Facebook using my name or a combination of my official name. I wish to make it known, once more, that this is my only Facebook Account (@JDMahama) and my twitter handle is @JDMahama. Any other account is unauthorized & unknown to me or my Office” his post read.