1D-1F Biggest Swindle In Ghanaian Electoral History – Felix Kwakye

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) hoodwinked Ghanaians with unrealistic promises ahead of the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Minister of Communications, has said.



According to him, one such promise was the establishment of a factory in each of the 216 districts across the country.



The NPP, ahead of the 2016 polls, promised to, among other things, establish factories under the One Distirct-One Factory programme to provide jobs for Ghanaians.



However, the programme is yet to start after almost a year and a half into the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Various timelines have been given for the commencement of the project.



Commenting on this development on his Facebook page, Mr Kwakye Ofosu noted that the inability of the government to meet the timelines it set for the start of the project is an indication the government cannot fulfil that promise.



“Folks, I present to you, the various timelines given for the implementation of the 1District-1Factory slogan. The 2016 campaign of the NPP has to go down as the biggest swindle in Ghanaian electoral history,” he wrote.