NPP: Moves To Stop Asare-Bediako From Contesting Wontumi

This follows a revelation that there are moves to stop Mr Robert Asare-Bediako from contesting the incumbent Regional Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako, aka Chairman Wontumi in the regional chairmanship race.



Sources have hinted Graphic Online that the machinations are to ensure that Chairman Wontumi runs the race as an unopposed candidate.



There is “pressure from Accra” on the former Asokwa Constituency Chairman, Mr Robert Asare-Bediako to step down, a source told Graphic Online and added the machinations are from “powerful people” in the party.



What started as a gossip within the ranks of the supporters gained currency when Mr Asare-Bediako was called to Accra and impressed upon to shelve his decision to contest Chairman Wontumi, the source said.



“He was called on Thursday on his way to the vetting to abort his move but he went through the vetting successfully. But the pressure became intense during the Easter festivities, he was called to meet some big men so that he will not contest,” the source told Graphic Online.



Support



It is also emerging that some leading members of the party are impressing on Mr Asare-Bediako to contest the position and that he has their full support.



The sources said if Chairman Asare-Bediako succumb to pressure from above and bow out, it will be a great disappointment to a lot of people including Members of Parliament, Regional and constituency executive and ordinary party members who have thrown their weight behind him and were yearning for a change.



Interest



Mr Asare-Bediako’s declaration to enter the race last year brought some excitement especially with his pledge to give Chairman Wontumi, a good run for his money.



Mr Asare-Bediako, a long serving constituency chairman decided not to re-contest the Asokwa constituency chairman post in 2018 and said he was entering the regional chairman race to win handsomely and inject professionalism in the running of the affairs of the party in the region and engender transparency to ensure that those whose jobs have been carved out for them by the party’s constitutions did exactly that.



Already, he has said “sustaining victory is more difficult than winning it but with me [Asare-Bediako] in the seat it will be done”.