Stephen Ntim Consoles Alhaji Short And Family

It is with much discomfort and sadness that I render this statement at this time.



Indeed, we can never fully show appreciation to our mothers for all the love and support they've given us in our lifetime.



To this end, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to my brother and fellow patriot Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman on the passing of his mother over the weekend.



While such a period connotes grief and mourning; I entreat the family to stay strong by drawing strength from all the goodtimes that they shared with Hajia Memuna over the years.



We are thankful to the good Lord for a life well lived; and more so, for allowing her to give the NPP family a son of Alhaji Short's calibre.



Let us therefore be mindful of our actions and inactions as we soldier on to fulfill our mission on earth -- which is to positively influence as many lives as possible -- according to our respective gifts and talents. May the Almighty be with us all. God bless



Signed,



Stephen Ayesu Ntim

Former National First-Vice Chairman