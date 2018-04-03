NDC Race: Joshua Alabi Hit Hard By Defection Of His Campaign Chairman To ‘JM 2020’

Joshua Alabi Related Stories Contrary to a statement yesterday allegedly from one ‘Daniel Kofi Anan’ Campaign Chairman of Prof Joshua Alabi that he was still at post and has not resigned; Mynews can authoritatively report that the said statement was a fake, ‘concocted’ by Prof Joshua Alabi’s team in the name of their former Campaign Manager “for reasons best known to them.”



According to our source, in a haste to publish a false statement, they gave Mr Danny Anang a wrong name, Daniel Kofi Anan and “proceeded to lie” in his name.



Mynews cross-checked and re-checked before going to press and we can confirm that there is confusion in the camp of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer hopeful, Prof Joshua Alabi, with many of his ‘boys’ yet to come to terms with the sudden resignation of their campaign Chairman, Mr Danny Anang popularly known as Danny Anang. But some of them after releasing a false statement in his name took to social media to insult him for his defection, calling him names.



While Team Alabi yesterday issued a statement denying their Campaign Chairman had left, a deep-throat inside the Alabi camp rather says Prof Joshua Alabi ‘didn’t even appoint him as chairman; he imposed himself on all of us’ and also that instead of resigning, it was rather Prof Joshua Alabi himself who fired the campaign chairman, who was accused of allegedly discouraging the former UPSA Vice Chancellor from pursuing his NDC ambitions because indication were that he will lose amicably, despite spending thousands of cedis on his bid so far.



Our source also alleged that the Campaign Chairman had on more occasions than could be counted clashed with Prof Joshua Alabi on how he didn’t seem to care about how ‘his boys do things on social media in the name of the campaign”



MYNEWSGH.com can also confirm that the ‘John Mahama 2020’ camp have acquired the services of the former Alabi campaign manager, who is an experienced politician having served the NDC party as its Greater Accra Regional Chairman and as National Vice Chairman before he lost in the last NDC delegates election in Kumasi, something Alabi boys accuse John Mahama of masterminding.



Mr John Mahama, though yet to declare his intentions, MYNEWSGH.com learnt, is surreptitiously gathering a team underground for his 2020 comeback with the acquisition of Mr Anang being a major boost.



Mr Alban S.K Bagbin had earlier accused John Mahama of possessing a body language that showed he wants to run, but won’t openly say so, adding that the numerous unity walks organized by Mahama crony Kojo Bonsu and being hijacked by Mr Mahama was part of the grand scheme to keep Mr Mahama as the dominant figure in the NDC, to smoothen his victory at the NDC’s delegates Congress slated for September this year.



Namoale takes over?



While Mr Danny Anang has left a vacuum, it appears former La Dadekotopon MP and serial facebooker Nii Amasah Namoale has found an opportunity to rise in the Alabi campaign structure.



The former MP released a statement in the name of the Alabi camp announcing the launch of their 2020 campaign to lead the NDC.



Copied to MYNEWSGH.com, the statement signed by Namoale as “leading Member, Prof Joshua Alabi campaign Team” among others said:



“Leadership of the campaign are now poised to kick-start an exciting and healthy campaign to the Flagstaff House, come January 2021.



“As it is the practice, the Campaign Team has also been reorganized and restructured to meet the exigencies of the work and to handle any challenge that may confront the campaign.



“The team would be embarking on a nationwide tour to present its message of hope and showcase its aspirant to the grassroots.



We assure members of our party and well wishers, of an exciting campaign.”



Traitor Danny Anang



The Alabi camp, having come to terms with their loss, are accusing Danny Anang of being a traitor, having worked and learnt the ‘secrets’ of Prof Joshua Alabi is now pitching camp with John Mahama 2020.



They say Mr Danny Anang flirted briefly with the ‘Dr Kwabena Duffuor gang’, led by former National Organizer, Yaw Boateng Gyan and Dr Kwabena Adjei, but there too he jumped ship when Dr Kwabena Duffuor didn’t want to make monetary commitment to any ambition they want to force on him.



According to them, ‘traitor’ Danny Anang is now hoping Mr John Mahama’s 2020 team will sponsor him to contest and win a national executive position so that he will in turn support Mr John Mahama’s comeback in the NDC flagbearership race.



mynews will keep you posted.