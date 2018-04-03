Related Stories Robert Asare-Bediako, an aspiring Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has debunked claims that he has stepped down for his main rival and incumbent Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



According to him, he will contest the position and is very optimistic of winning the chairmanship race.



Earlier, news went viral that Asare-Bediako has stepped down for Chairman Wontumi – but in an interview with Accra FM, Mr. Asare-Bediako said “I am still in the race”.



He admitted that some NPP gurus are mounting pressure on him to step down but will not heed to their call.



“I won’t step down for anybody to go unopposed. Nobody can also thwart my ambition to become the Chairman for the party in the region”, he said.



Support



It is also emerging that some leading members of the party are impressing on Mr Asare-Bediako to contest the position and that he has their full support.



The sources said if Chairman Asare-Bediako succumb to pressure from above and bow out, it will be a great disappointment to a lot of people including Members of Parliament, Regional and constituency executive and ordinary party members who have thrown their weight behind him and were yearning for a change.



Mr Asare-Bediako’s declaration to enter the race last year brought some excitement especially with his pledge to give Chairman Wontumi, a good run for his money.



Mr Asare-Bediako, a long serving constituency chairman decided not to re-contest the Asokwa constituency chairman post in 2018 and said he was entering the regional chairman race to win handsomely and inject professionalism in the running of the affairs of the party in the region and engender transparency to ensure that those whose jobs have been carved out for them by the party’s constitutions did exactly that.