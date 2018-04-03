Sammy Awuku On “Operation Keeping Faith With Grassroots” Tour

Related Stories The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who doubles as the National Organizer hopeful, Mr. Sammy Awuku is on the campaign tour dubbed “Operation Keeping faith with the grassroots.”



Mr. Awuku on his Facebook wall has indicated he is on this tour to make the grassroots and party faithful aware of the things he will do and how he will build upon what the current and former National Organizers did to strengthen structures in NPP ahead of 2020 elections.



Again he mentioned that he is on this tour to let the delegates know of his four main laid down strategic plans as he is certain of emerging the National Organizer in the upcoming national delegates’ congress.



“Operation Keeping Faith with the Grassroots Campaign Mood Activated”

“Today, I was in the Central Region to meet and interact with delegates and more importantly to inform them of my decision to contest for the National Organiser Position of the NPP and also let them know how I will build upon what the current and Former National Organisers did and to strengthen structures ahead of 2020 elections”.



“I stormed first phase of Volta Region today [2nd April, 2018] with my Campaign and to interact and educate delegates on my 4 point agenda which Includes:



1. Resourcing and motivating party structures at all levels of organization to ensure that the welfare and needs of party executives and members are prioritized by the party at all times



2. Training and Capacity building to tailor training assistance to the needs of the various operational units of the party from resource mobilization to grassroots mobilization..



3. Establishment of a Party Operations Team (POT) to integrate all special interest groups in all regions across the country



4. Embark on a massive recruitment drive for new members into the party.

I was excited to see our party people determined to still work for our party and support our Govt through thick and thin.