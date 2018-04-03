I Haven't Stepped Down, I Am Still In The Race - Chairman Bediako   

Related Stories Robert Asare-Bediako, an aspiring Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, has said he is resolute in his decision to contest in the upcoming primaries of the party.



Mr Asare-Bediako said he will not step down from the race in spite of pressure being mounted on him by some leading figures of the party to do so.



Speaking on Okay fm’s Ade Akye Abia Programmme, he indicated that he is still in the race.



“I am still in the competition, I won’t step down for anybody to go unoppose. Nobody can also thwart my ambition to become the Chairman for the party in the region.”



Reports were rife that the regional chairman hopeful for the Ashanti Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) was no longer in contention for the position he sought to occupy.



According to the grapevine report, the former Asokwa NPP Chairman has been asked by the presidency to shelve his plans of contesting the regional executive election.



The source said the presidency feels the party needed the incumbent to serve another term in office as regional chairman.



The source noted a high level meeting was held last Saturday at Obomeng-Kwahu where the President is reported to have impressed upon the effervescent private entrepreneur and politician to rescind plans of contesting for the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position.



A source close to the campaign team confirmed the news and said they were yet to officially announce a decision.



He said the Asare Bediako team is carefully weighing their options and would communicate a decision real soon.



According to our source, the former Asokwa Chairman respects the President and the authority he wields and would therefore think through his request.



The team member mentioned the difficulty they are in and wondered how they can convince their numerous supporters, sympathizers as well as admirers about the request of the President.



But Barring any last-minute change in decision, Mr Asare-Bediako will be facing off with incumbent chairman Mr Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).



He has been a long-serving constituency chairman for the NPP in Asokwa.