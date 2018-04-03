'I Won’t Step Down For Wontumi' - Robert Asare-Bediako

Related Stories Robert Asare-Bediako, an aspiring Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, has said he is resolute in his decision to contest in the upcoming primaries of the party.



Mr Asare-Bediako said he will not step down from the race in spite of pressure being mounted on him by some leading figures of the party to do so.



He told Accra FM on Tuesday, 3 April that: “I am still in the competition, I won’t step down for anybody to go unopposed. Nobody can also thwart my ambition to become the Chairman for the party in the region.”



Barring any last-minute change in decision, Mr Asare-Bediako will be facing off with incumbent chairman Mr Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).



He has been a long-serving constituency chairman for the NPP in Asokwa.