Akufo-Addo Eulogises 'Fearless' Winnie Mandela

President Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness over the death of "fearless" South African anti-apartheid campaigner and former first lady Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died aged 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital on Monday, 2 April 2018.



President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post on Tuesday April 3 said Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will forever be remembers as a freedom fighter.



"I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death of Winnie Mandela. Her name will echo down the ages, and will forever be remembered as a freedom fighter and a fearless and remarkable woman. Rest in perfect peace “Mama Wetu.” You’ve earned it," President Akufo-Addo.



Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her former husband Nelson Mandela, who were both jailed, were a symbol of the country's anti-apartheid struggle for three decades. However, in later years her reputation became tainted legally and politically. Crowds of mourners and political figures flocked to her home in Soweto, in Johannesburg, after news of her death broke.



Family spokesman Victor Dlamini confirmed earlier on Monday that Mrs Mandela "succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones" following a long illness, which had seen her go in and out of hospital since the start of the year.



Whoelse has paid tribute



In a televised address President Cyril Ramaphosa - whom Mrs Madikizela-Mandela praised earlier this year - called her as a "voice of defiance" against white-minority rule.



"In the face of exploitation, she was a champion of justice and equality," he said on Monday.



"She as an abiding symbol of the desire of our people to be free".



Retired archbishop and Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu said she was a "defining symbol of the struggle against apartheid".



"Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me, and to generations of activists," he added.



Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, reading out a statement on behalf of the family, paid tribute to "a colossus who strode the Southern African political landscape".



"As the ANC we dip our revolutionary banner in salute of this great icon of our liberation struggle," he said.



"The Mandela family are deeply grateful for the gift of her life and even as our hearts break at her passing we urge all those who loved her to celebrate this most remarkable South African woman."



African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said: "With the departure of Mama Winnie, [we have lost] one of the very few who are left of our stalwarts and icons. She was one of those who would tell us exactly what is wrong and right, and we are going to be missing that guidance."



'Mother of the Nation'



Mrs Madikizela-Mandela was born in 1936 in the Eastern Cape - then known as Transkei.



She was a trained social worker when she met her future husband in the 1950s. They went on to have two daughters together.



They were married for a total of 38 years, although for almost three decades of that time they were separated due to Mr Mandela's long imprisonment.



It was Mrs Madikizela-Mandela who took his baton after he was jailed for life, becoming an international symbol of resistance to apartheid. She too was jailed for her role in the fight for justice and equality.



To her supporters, she became known affectionately as "Mother of the Nation".