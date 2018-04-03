Winnie Will Be Celebrated For Centuries – Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramani has eulogised South Africa’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital on Monday, 2 April 2018.



Mr Mahama took to Facebook to express his condolences, saying Winnie will be “remembered for her active fight on the side of Nelson Mandela and his compatriots against apartheid” in South Africa in the early 90s.



“Growing up, we were inspired by her strength in continuing the struggle while Mandela and his colleagues were incarcerated. A bold fighter and champion of female empowerment, Winnie will be kindly remembered and celebrated for centuries,” Mr Mahama noted.



Mr Mahama recounted his encounter with Winnie in Soweto, saying: “She remained passionate about the ideals of Pan Africanism”.



The apartheid icon had been ill for a number of years and was most recently admitted to Milpark Hospital due to an infection affecting her kidneys.



The last time the stalwart was in a hospital was in October 2017 for a knee surgery, which she had a full recovery from.



During her ex-husband’s 27-year imprisonment for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and the rights of black South Africans, undergoing arrest and banishment. White minority rule ended in 1994.



The former South African first lady was born in the village of Mbongweni, Bizana, in the Transkei.





