There Is No Competitor To Chairman Wontumi- Razak Kojo Opoku

I just want to ask this harmless question: which Office will those seeking Regional Chairmanship operate from when in an unlikely event they become the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Party?



Will that unlikely Chairman use the Regional Office rented by Chairman Wontumi? I am passionately appealing to them to continue the Chairmanship contest with Chairman Wontumi.



Competition is good in democracy but will a Wiseman waste his resources, time and energy in pursuit of an impossible political journey? Can Odikro overthrow an Overlord of a Kingdom? The answer is Big No.



Chairman Wontumi is the Overlord and his competitors belong to the class of Odikro under his Kingdom.



Chairman Wontumi forever remains the Governor- General.