I Am Grateful, Dominic Eduah To Kwahuman

The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party who also doubles as the National Youth Organizer hopeful has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the good people of Kwahu for their enthusiastic support and pure undiluted love exhibited during the just ended Easter festivity.



In a statement signed by Mr. Eduah, he expressed his appreciation to people for their support during his Gala fest.



“Thanks to the good people of kwahu "gratitude is the attitude that determines your altitude in life"



It was a joyful moment.It was and still is a moment to remember. In fact, I felt at home. Kwahu is a lovely place to live in and the people are second to none.



The love expressed was beyond my expectation, alongside the collaboration with TEAM Filed Marshall (FM) which was perfect.



Mr. Dominic Eduah joined hundreds of Ghanaians to celebrate this year's Easter festivity at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.



He launched a “safety awareness campaign” in aid of giving a full safety orientation to the drivers and other citizenry who had come from different destinations to celebrate the Easter with him at Kwahu.



In aid of promoting Unity among Party enthusiasts, he also organized a Football "Gala" between Field Marshall 11 and delegates from different constituencies across the country.



He also expressed profound appreciation to the members of parliament (MP) for Mpraeso and Abetifi constituency Hon. Seth Acheampong and Hon. Bryan Acheampong MP -for their advice and support.



"To the youth commanders of the Kwahu block, I appreciate your efforts and meritorious service."



"We have started an endless journey. A journey of oneness. A journey of total commitment. A journey to make our beloved NPP greater and Stronger."



"Our efforts wouldn't be in vain. We toiled in 2016 to bring the party to power. I strongly believe that every stakeholder will have his or her share."



"Some will have theirs in the morning, others in the afternoon and others in the evening.Let's keep holding to our good works for the party and we will surely receive our rewards."