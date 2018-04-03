We Have Not Committed Any Crime, But . . . – Koku's Lawyer

Related Stories Lawyer to the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Ayidoho, Victor Kojogah Adawudu has stated that his client has caused no harm to be arrested for alleged treasonable comments on radio last Tuesday.



According to him, it is the choice of words used by his client that could be looked at, but not to be arrested and charged for a treasonable offense.



Speaking to Citi FM after escorting their client to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) office for interrogation as part of his bail conditions, Lawyer Victor Kojogah Adawudu stated “Lets allow the police to do their work, I don’t know what they have but for us as Lawyers to Koku Anyidoho we think that the statements made so far when analyzed gives us the confident that we have not committed any crime, but we will just have to be conscious with our choice of words to use when communicating”.



“To the best of my knowledge, no gadget of my client has been seized but what I can only say is that whiles we were talking and chatting on the day of his arrest, one of his phones got into the custody of the police officer. So for now nobody has seized any gadget of his”.



However, he stressed that all they are demanding from the officials handling the case is transparency since there is nothing for them to fear about the matter.



Mr Anyidoho was picked up last Tuesday by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly making some claims on public radio deemed treasonable.



He had allegedly indicated that President Akufo-Addo would be overthrown because of the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US saying it could spark a “social revolution” in Ghana.



“There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhoea. He said he wanted to be President, but we will make sure he is fed up on the seat", he added.



He subsequently detained by the CID where he spent two nights in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations after which he was granted bail on Friday.



