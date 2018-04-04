I Want To Meet John Mahama - Owusu Bempah

Related Stories Head pastor and leader of Glorious Word Power International Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has extended an open invitation to former president John Mahama for a one-on-one meeting during which he can share some intricate secrets with him.



According to the man of God, many supporters of John Mahama have accused him (Owusu Bempah) of despising the former leader hence his 'bad' prophecies against him.



But responding to the accusations on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, the Pastor clarified that contrary to such views, he acknowledges and duly respects the former President adding that an exclusive meeting with him will lead to improved relations between them both.



“I’m not forcing myself to meet John Mahama but I feel that he gets worried by some of my utterances and he thinks that I’m against him. I want him to understand that I’m not against him!” he stressed.



The last meeting between them both, Rev. Owusu Bempah recounted, was during the launch of Obaapa Christy’s album and they had a brief chat.



“I don’t hate John Mahama. I really love him” he said.



“It painful that some people are not being truthful to the former President, He can come back and contest but it won’t favour him. It’s about time he admits and sees himself as an ex just like Kufuor and Rawlings. Those small prophets are lying to him. If he wants to live long he must not contest otherwise his heart will be broken” he noted.



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is said to have played a major role in the massive victory Nana Addo chalked in the 2016 elections. In the build-up to the 2016 elections, preacher predicted on many occasions that Nana Addo will be the best President ever to rule Ghana.



He said President Akufo-Addo was appointed by God to reign Ghana at this period of the country’s history and to deliver the best for the country.