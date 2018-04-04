Anyidoho Walks Free

Related Stories Embattled Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, after presenting himself yesterday to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as required of him when he was released last week Friday has not been given the time to report back.



However, his legal team led by Mr Adawudu indicated that the CID would communicate the time they are supposed to report back later.



This indicates that Mr Anyidoho who subsequently spent two days in custody following his coup comments against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still under investigation.



Mr Anyidoho was charged with treason for suggesting that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, like his father, will be overthrown in a civil revolt.



“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt,” Mr Anyidoho was reported to have said.



The comments have been described as “treasonable.