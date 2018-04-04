31 File To Contest NPP Elections In B/A

Related Stories Thirty-one people had filed their nominations to contest the 10 positions in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional elections in the Brong Ahafo Region at the close of nominations last Friday.



The stage is, therefore, set for a keen contest with all the 31 contestants already criss-crossing the region to canvass for votes in the election expected to be held on Saturday, April 23, 2018.



Out of the 31 contestants, it is only Mr Rashid Konlanbiq, the incumbent Regional Organiser, who is seeking to renew his mandate without any challenge.



Statistics



The chairmanship is expected to be hotly contested, with two people, Mr Francis Opoku Sarfo (aka Chairman Jerry) and Dr Charles Addo, filling their nominations to challenge the incumbent Regional Chairman, Mr Francis Adu Appiah.



If there is any position which will be keenly vied for in the contest, then it is the first vice chairmanship which has attracted the nominations of five people.



Visible among the five contestants is the incumbent Regional Youth Organiser, Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC. The rest are Dr Emmanuel Opoku-Marfo, Messrs Patrick Peprah Appiagyei, Dabie Appiah-Mensah and Shaibu Bamba.



The second vice chairmanship position is being contested by incumbent Joseph Mensah and his only challenger, Ms Justina Owusu Banahene, while the incumbent Regional Secretary, Mr Kofi Ofosu Boateng, is being challenged by Messre Davis Boakye and John Nketiah.



While three people, Messrs Gausu Mohammed Baba, Asare Baffuor and Clement Bonsu, are contesting the position of assistant secretary, Alhaji Issah Issaka is being challenged for the Regional Treasurer position by Mr Justice Appiah Antwi.



The Regional Women Organiser slot will also see another keen contest, with the incumbent Dorothy Ama Amponsah’s ambition to retain her seat being threatened by Mrs Patience Tettey and Madam Doris Asomah.



With, Abronye DC moving to contest the first vice chairmanship position, six contestants, Messrs Michael Osei Boateng, Abdulai Razak, Eugene Kusi Boakye, Richard Adu Kwadwo, Isaac Kwaine and Isaac Kwame Benkai, are vying for the vacant position.



The Regional Nasara Co-ordinator position will be a contest among Adamu Berma Sulemana, Kassim Siaka and Alhaji Adamu Mohammed.



