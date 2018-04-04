Yamoah Fumes Over Name Change

Yamoah Ponkoh Related Stories Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, a top member of the National Democratic Congress ((NDC), has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for changing the name of Flagstaff House to the Jubilee House.



According to him, the changing of the name of the seat of government, is not necessary, adding that he cannot believe why the President wasted precious time and resources to change the name.



President Akufo-Addo changed the name of the seat of government from the Flagstaff House to the Jubilee House on March 29, 2018.



Yamoah Ponkoh stated that President Akufo-Addo should have rather used his time and resources to fix the economic hardship that is pertaining in the country, instead of just changing the name of the Flagstaff House.



“What is the essence of the president changing the name of the seat of government from the Flagstaff House to the Jubilee House”, he said “It was not necessary as he just wasted state resources.



He noted that “The president should rather concentrate on fixing the weak Ghana economy and the severe economic conditions in the country, which has made life unbearable for the citizenry”.



Yamoah Ponkoh said living in Ghana has become very uncomfortable for the people due to President Akufo-Addo’s bad policies and programmes, adding that the government is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.



According to him, instead of the government working to fix the weak economy “this government is rather going about changing the name of the seat of government and that is very unnecessary”.



Yamoah Ponkoh, who was speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, also admitted that there is a lot of abuse of power in the country, stressing that the development ought to stop, with immediate effect.



“I am not an angel and I am also guilty of the abuse of power syndrome, which is rampant in the country. People tend to use political power to abuse their political opponents in this country and I am also guilty”, he said.