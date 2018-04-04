3 Dropped From Eastern NPP Polls

Related Stories Three persons who submitted nomination forms to contest for the various positions in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region have been disqualified.



The Regional Vetting Committee, chaired by NPP National Treasurer Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, announced at the end of the vetting that 21 contestants had been cleared to participate in the impending primaries.



The incumbent Regional Secretary Prince Aboagye has decided not to seek re-election and is said to have thrown his weight behind Jefferson Konadu, former NPP parliamentary candidate for Afram Plains North.



The disqualified persons include Paul Amaning, who was challenging the incumbent Regional Chairman, Kiston Akomeng Kissi, Eric Dansah Appiah, a patron from Akim-Oda, who wanted to be treasurer and Stephen Kwarteng, who was contesting for Assistant Secretary position.



Owing to the disqualification of Mr Amaning, who the vetting committee said didn’t have the capacity to contest, Mr Kissi, a former MP for Akwatia, would go unopposed.



Apart from the Regional Chairman, the incumbent Regional Youth Organizer Jerry Osei -Opoku, Ben Kumi, the treasurer and Yaw Palin, the assistant secretary are all going unopposed.



But the other executives are going to face stiff competition.



The incumbent Regional Organizer, Kwame Appiah Kodua, is being challenged by Yusif Yonah Ahmed while the incumbent Regional First Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Umar Bodinga is being challenged by Michael Oteng Adu, former New Juaben South NPP Constituency Chairman.



The Second Vice Chairmanship position is being contested keenly by three aspirants- Richard Twum Barimah, Seth Otchere and James Appietu-Ankrah.



The incumbent Deputy Regional Women Organizer Fati Vondolie is being challenged by Mercy Amo Darkoah aka Obour and Josephine Sampson, aka Iron Lady, former New Juaben South NPP Women’s Organizer.



Four aspirants- Hussien Mohammed Fadilu, Alhaji Suraju Osman, Yakubu Mohammed, Kassim Alhassan and Sualihu Mohammed. Sualihu, alias SMS, are also contesting for the Nasara Coordinator position.