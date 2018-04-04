Edmund Kyei Backs Anti-Corruption Fight

Related Stories Ghanaians have been told to rally behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to enable him retrieve every stolen asset from past corrupt government officials.



Edmund Kyei, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) First Vice Chairman for Asokwa Constituency in Kumasi, who made the call, stated that the president is committed to fighting crime.



He said the prosecution of former COCOBOD Chief Executive, Dr. Stephen Opuni, is a clear indication that President Akufo-Addo is indeed committed and ready to eradicate corrupt practices from the system.



According to him, the prosecution of Dr. Opuni has nothing to do with political witch-hunt as some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been alleging in the media.



He noted that the NPP administration, led by President Akufo-Addo abhors corruption of all forms and that is the reason Dr. Opuni is being prosecuted for alleged corrupt offences.



Edmund Kyei said the law courts would determine whether Dr. Opuni is culpable of any wrongdoing or not, adding that nobody should jump the gun by attaching politics with the issue.



He noted that President Akufo-Addo is a true patriot, who loves mother Ghana and so he would not allow corrupt individuals to illegally siphon from the scanty coffers of the country.



In this regard, Edmund Kyei stated that corruption will not have a place in President Akufo-Addo’s government, adding that “all past corrupt government officials will also be dealt with by the law”.