'Sammi Awuku Is A classic Representation Of Excellent Organisation' – Praye

Hiplife musician Stephen Fiawoo popularly known Praye Tiatia has commended aspiring National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party who is also the Youth Organizer of the party Mr. Sammy Awuku for his exemplary leadership role as the youth organizer of the party.



He says Mr. Awuku has proven to be an organizer with a difference.



"It is commonplace for politicians to ordinarily relax once they are put in “charge," Sammi has proven to be an Organiser with a difference", he stated



Praye who revealed how he met Mr. Awuku through a reference, and placed a call to him at dawn said he was surprised at how Sammi 'stunningly answered' his call” when he, Praye wanted to pledge support for the Nana Addo Campaign and the NPP.



In a message to NPP Executives in the Volta Region, Praye told the delegates and reporters that he fully supports Mr. Awuku for his bid to contest for the National Organizer position of the NPP.



“I am a native of the Volta Region, and I know how the people of the Volta have been deceived. Sammi Awuku has an exemplary organizational figure in Ghana’s politics. He gave the people here in the Volta Region and elsewhere, a voice in his 4 years as National Youth Organiser, supporting most youthful enterprises, especially in the creative arts industry where I belong,” Praye intimated, drawing huge applause from the room full of enthusiastic delegates and reporters.



The hiplife star did not mince words when he sought to highlight Sammi's organistional capabilities. He stressed that having been the National Youth Organiser of the NPP; having mobilized millions of the youth for the 2016 election victory for the NPP and being the most accessible and approachable Youth Leader.



He appealed to the delegates to give Sammi Awuku an overwhelming support ahead of the June National Officers Elections .



“No matter how staunch a supporter you are of the NPP, you need a strong leader who can mobilize resources and people to win an election. But I know what Sammi Awuku represents: he represents organisational excellence in an extraordinary way. He’s going to win and bring improvement into the way the NPP organises things.”



Praye further bemoaned that, many young people’s conduct in the national discourse are currently “checking the youth out of politics,” and that, there is an urgent need to reinvigorate trust in the youth to lead. “I am confident that Sammy Awuku can salvage this and make all of us proud.



Stephen Fiawoo (Praye Tiatia) has been accompanying Mr Awuku and addressing delegates at various places within Sogakope , Ho, Hohoe and Dambai all in the Volta Region.



Also accompanying Sammi Awuku was Madam Mawusi Awity, Executive Director of NVTI who extolled the extraordinary organizational skills of Sammi.



Sammi Awuku who has hit the campaign trail is being accompanied by his trusted Deputy National Youth Organiser and Confidante, Salam Mustapha, Kwame Addo Frimpong (A Former Chief Vandal ) who is his Campaign Manager, Bonaventure Anane a Former NUGS Executive and Evans Amankwaa a Former JCR or Hall President of the Commonwealth Hall of the University Of Ghana and Hon. Adu Tawiah A Former DCE for Yilo Krobo.







