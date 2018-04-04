Former MCE Responsible For My Attack - Hon. Eric Opoku

Hon. Eric Opoku Related Stories Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Hon. Eric Opoku who was recently assaulted by some unknown assailants is fingering former MCE Hon. George Yaw Boakye for the near-fatal attack on his life.



He also accuses the former MCE of being behind most of the violent activities in the area.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, the Asunafo South legislator explained that Hon. George Boakye who is bent on capturing the seat from him, has vowed to use fair and foul means.



"...despite attempts to have calm and peace restored in the area, George Boakye has resolved to continue the feud which I believe will destabilize the area," the NDC revealed.



Attack On MP's Residence



Some unknown assailants Sunday 1 April 2018 dawn attacked Mr Opoku at his residence at Sankore in the Brong-Ahafo Region.



The attackers, believed to be sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also attacked and injured three other persons, all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their various homes that same night.



The incident marks the second time such an act has happened in Mr Opoku’s house.



The attackers allegedly damaged three of Mr Opoku’s vehicles; a Toyota Land cruiser with registration number AE 9449-14, a KIA Spectra with registration number AE 2667-13 and VW Passat also with registration number AE 3328-14 as well as damaged the metal gate and widows of his house.



They were also alleged to have stolen Seidu’s GH¢10,400.00, a television set and a decoder during the attack



The three injured persons - Thomas Amponsah, Adams Seidu alias Red and Apostle Timothy - have since received medical attention at the Star of Hope Hospital at Sankore where they were treated and discharged same day.



Two persons have since been arrested in connection with the attack.



Let Sleeping Dogs Lie



However, Hon. George Yaw Boakye has denied the accusations leveled against him.



In a swift rebuttal on the same platform, he explained that efforts to have peace returned to the area have proved futile due to the intractable nature of the parties involved.



"Nevertheless, i am ready to let sleeping dogs lie," he added.



Blame MP For Attack - Police



In a related development, the police, in separate interviews, have blamed Mr. Opoku who was the regional Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration for the attack, for rejecting arrangements to provide him extra security after an earlier attack on his residence.



“We gave him three armed men and he declined…he declined. So it was not that we are not giving him security,” the Brong Ahafo Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong told the media.



Police Is Lying - MP



But the NDC MP, in his reaction, accused the Regional Police Command of lying.



“The District Commander is being economical with the truth,” he stated in a Starr News interview explaining that he personally requested for a security beef up before leaving Accra for his constituency [Asunafo South] and that he was offered five-man police protection.



“[But] when the…team got to the town…NPP boys attacked them, seized their vehicles and they had to run for their lives and no action was taken again.”



“The police never showed up again after that incident. So when he [Brong Ahafo Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong] talked about Eric Opoku rejecting security, what type of security is he talking about?" the NDC MP fired back.