US Isn't Setting Up A Military Base In Ghana . . . Do You Know What A Base Is? - Baako Quizzes Critics   

Editor-in-Chief of New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has rubbished claims that the ratified pact by the Government of Ghana to allow US Military force to operate in the nation will result in the setting up of a US Military base in the nation.



It is a known fact that Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has several times debunked such claims asserting that the US is not going to set up a Military base.



It is explained that the US Military is only granted privileges to enter the country and undertake certain operations as regards the agreement.



Kweku Baako, speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, has also strengthened the clarifications given by the Defence Ministry about the US Military base stating emphatically that the NDC's position that the government has granted access for the US to set up their Military base in Ghana is a palpable lie.



“You know what a base is? US Military base, do they know what it is? It’s a township. They come with their families and everything. They have to get their own hospitals and everything. That’s a massive thing and their personnel will be in their thousands”, he expounded.



