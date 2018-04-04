Related Stories “It’s gone on for too long and you must stop. And I will make sure it is stopped”, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako blurted out about people he says are "pretenders" within the opposition party, NDC.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo on Wednesday, the seasoned journalist, Kweku Baako expressed disappointment at some comments by members of the National Democratic Congress on the Ghana and United States Military defence cooperation deal.



He wondered why the critics, particularly NDC members, are still crying foul about the ratification of the agreement between the NPP government and the US government to grant access and entry to the US Military personnel into Ghana to undertake certain Military exercises as part of defence cooperation between both countries.



Kweku Baako asked what is shocking about the engagement between the Government of Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the US.



Although he agreed that the 2018 agreement is not exactly the same as those of 1998 and 2015, he was quick to add that there were significant similarities and found the Minority’s opposition to it hypocritical, moreso when the then NDC government signed a similar agreement in 2015 without Parliament’s approval.



“The NPP, by their tradition, by their ideology, what they’re doing, is it a surprise? If the NPP is privatizing, is it a surprise? If NPP is dealing with the Americans and the West, is it a surprise? You see, we just don’t know what we’re doing", he stated.



He further told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that he will soon expose those pretenders who seem to preach virtue but practice vice so far as discourse about the agreement is concerned.



“There are a lot of people in this country’s politics who claim to be radicals, left-wing; very solid. When coup d’états happen and we’re under dictatorship, ask them where did they go? When we were lobbying for restoration, they run to the US Congress, House of Lords, House of Commons…They talk radicalism and they [do] practice capitalism and imperialism. That’s what they are…I’ve studied them. I’ve watched them closely and I realized that look some of them the noise – the radical noise – is mere fashion to them. One of these days, they will all be exposed because I’m going to make sure they’re exposed. And I will expose them with evidence.



" . . I’m looking at the pretenders. I say, very soon, they will be listed. And each one, their conduct will also be put out there and it will be dates, times and evidence. It’s coming”.