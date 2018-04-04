Asare Bediako And His Supporters Should Stop Insulting President Akufo-Addo- CVM

Related Stories The leadership of Concerned Voters Movement(CVM) is very disturbed about the disrespectful behaviour of Asare Bediako and his supporters towards President Akufo-Addo.



Asare Bediako and his supporters are vehemently accusing President Akufo-Addo of bias, trying to prevent he Asare Bediako from contesting the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position. It is very unfortunate that such lies will come from the mouth of Asare Bediako and his supporters.



For avoidance of doubt, President Akufo-Addo is very neutral as far as the elections of Party Executives are concerned. President Akufo-Addo strongly believes in participatory democracy and strictly uphold competition in both internal and external elections. Akufo-Addo himself has contested every Presidential Primaries with competitors. So it is very unfortunate that Asare Bediako and his supporters are wrongly accusing President Akufo-Addo of supporting Chairman Wontumi to go unopposed.



There is no competition whether Asare Bediako contest Chairman Wontumi or not. Yes absolutely no competition. Hence it is very backward for Asare Bediako and his supporters to tarnish the reputation of President Akufo-Addo.



For the purpose of clarification, President Akufo-Addo has not endorsed any candidate as far as the internal election of NPP is concerned. The President is focused on fulfilling his promises to the good people of Ghana. And that President Akufo-Addo will work with all aspirants both winners and losers towards Victory 2020.



CVM would like to urge Asare Bediako and his supporters to cease insulting the President, and finally we demand that Asare Bediako and his team publicly apologise to President Akufo-Addo for wrongly accusing him of bias.



... Signed...

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder & President)