Collins Dauda Is Worse Than Idi Amin – Adomako Baafi

Related Stories Acting National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi has described NDC’s Alhaji Collins Dauda as the worst politician he has ever come across.



According o him, the former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) is to be blamed for the attack on Hon. Eric Opoku, MP for Asunafo South.



He explained that, Collins Duada skilled Eric Opoku to be ‘cruel’ towards NPP supporters in his constituency during NDC era – but it’s unfortunate the lawmaker has been attacked in recent time by some unknown thugs.



Hon. Eric Opoku, the MP for Asunafo South was attacked on Sunday dawn at his residence at Sankore in the Brong-Ahafo Region.



The attackers, believed to be sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as alleged by Eric Opoku, also attacked and injured three other persons, all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that same night.



They also vandalized vehicles in the MP’s compound, making it a second time a similar incident has happened in the MP's house.



However, two people said to have masterminded last Sunday’s attack have been arrested by the police.



Speaking on the issue, Yaw Adomako Baafi commended the police for their immediate arrest – but maintained that “Collins is a disgrace to politicians”.



“He is worse than Idi Amin. He is the worst person I have ever met”, he said on NEAT FM’s ‘Ghana Montie’ pogramme.







