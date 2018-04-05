2020 Election: CPP To Launch Operation Capture Seats In Parliament

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Communication Director of the Convention People’s Party [CPP], Osei Kofi Acquah has that hinted his outfit will soon launch ”operation capture seats in parliament”.



According to him, the CPP previously had some traditional seats which are KEA where Papa Kwesi Nduom was Member of Parliament on the ticket of the CPP, Ellembele where Mr. Freddie Blay was also a member of parliament in the ticket of the CPP.



He also cited Mr. Kojo Armah as the Member of Parliament on the ticket of the CPP for Evalue Gwira all during the 2004 general elections.



He also noted that, the consistent good votes the CPP continue to enjoy at the Jomorro constituency shows that it is only a matter of concentration and dedication that will win the seat back.



Speaking on Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkrah, Osei Kofi Acquah said that the painful loss of the Kumbumgu seat where Hon. Moses Yahaya was also the parliamentarian on the ticket of the CPP before the 2016 elections can also be recaptured.



Again, he said that the fact that the CPP created the Volta Region and the Brong Ahafo Region during the Nkrumah regime gives them a certain affection among the inhabitants of these two regions and so concentration, hardwork and perseverance can see the CPP capture most of the seats in the aforementioned regions.



He also stated that the fact that the party was formed at Saltpond in the Central Region beams a certain ”hope” that hardwork undoubtedly win the CPP some parliamentary seats in the upcoming 2020 general polls.



These analysis and more are the reasons why the CPP through Mr. Osei Kofi Acquah has declared ”OPERATION CAPTURE SEATS IN PARLIAMENT” in the upcoming general elections.