Hold Gov't To Ransom But Don't Sacrifice Your Students - Atik Tells NAGRAT

Atik Mohammed has pleaded with the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) to rescind their strike.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Atik Mohammed noted that the NAGRAT's strike will have a negative impact on students as they prepare for their final examinations.



NAGRAT is on strike over arrears owed them by the Government of Ghana.



The Association members have refused to suspend their action until the government remits the arrears.



According to the President of the Association, Angel Carbonu, NAGRAT will not call off its strike despite assurances from the government that teachers owed salary arrears will be paid by Friday, April 6.



The Finance Ministry has disclosed that the government has released about 40 million cedis to settle arrears owed “2,566 Ghana Education Service employees.”



The amount “should be charged against the March 2018 salaries of the Ministry of Education per the Ministry of Finance General Warrant for salaries issued each month", the Ministry further indicated.



Though the Association is not backing down on their action till they see the green light by government to pay up all arrears, Atik is urging them to consider their students and therefore go back to their classrooms.



To him, NAGRAT can "hold government to random but do not sacrifice the very students you’re training them in the process” and so asking them to reconsider their decision.





