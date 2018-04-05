NDC Ready For Prez Akufo Addo Presser This Evening – Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories General Secretary of Opposition National Democratic Congress Asiedu Nketia in a presser today Thursday April 5th 2018 to launch the party’s electoral calendar noted that the party is happy that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally Agreed to speak on the Ghana US military pact that has generated a lot of controversy.



He is enumerated some situation the party deems it fit that need the urgent attention which include naming data bank as the transaction adviser of the NDC ,the controversial 50 journalist that have been deported ,and the Sankore incident in the Brong Ahafo Region as well that had Hon Eric Opoku attacked ‘’ we cannot bury our heads like ostriches in the sand as if there is nothing wrong with our security.



He therefore urged the president to be circumspect and fact the facts and not engage in propaganda like his to ministers namely information minsters Mustapha Hamid and Dominic Nitiwul Defense minister.



