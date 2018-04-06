I'm Outraged, Defamed When Accused Of Selling Ghana’s Sovereignty - Nana Addo

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has said he feels outraged and defamed over comments that he was selling Ghana’s sovereignty to the United States following the ratification of the Ghana-US Military deal.



Speaking in a recorded address from the Jubilee House, the President said those who accused him of selling the sovereignty of Ghana themselves have patriotism which can easily be questioned.



“Let me conclude by saying how outraged I am by the defamatory comments from my political opponents, some of whose patriotism can be so easily questioned, that the sovereignty of this country has been sold by my government and myself.” The president said.



He vowed to never sell or compromise the sovereignty of Ghana in any way, recounting the role he played to see Ghana come up to this point.



“I will never be the President that will compromise or sell the sovereignty of our country. I respect deeply the memory of the great patriots whose sacrifice and toil brought about our independence and freedom. I have stood with you, the Ghanaian people, all my adult life, fighting for our individual and collective rights.” The president said.



“Everything I have done, since assuming the great honour and privilege of serving you as President of the Republic, demonstrates that I remain focused on building a self-reliant, free, prosperous Ghana, which will be able to make her own unique contribution to the growth and development of Africa and the world.” He added.