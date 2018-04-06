Akufo-Addo Is Ghana’s Most Tolerant President - Abu Jinapor

Related Stories Few hours after delivering a national address on the controversial Ghana-US military pact, President Nana Akufo-Addo has come under heavy criticism for delivering an address described as intolerable and condescending to the genuine concerns of Ghanaians.



Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Janipor jumping to the President’s defence has shot down such claims arguing out the contrary.



According to the Deputy Chief of Staff, President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated tolerance by accommodating dissenting views throughout in his political career, stressing the President’s role in broadening the frontiers of free speech and democracy.



Mr. Janipor added that Akufo-Addo is one of Ghana’s most tolerant Heads of State who will not hurt even a fly despite the deceitful tellings-off brought against him by some members from the other end of the political divide.



“President Akufo- Addo has demonstrated throughout his entire political life and as President that he is very tolerant and accommodative of dissenting view. He has chalked one year three months in office as one of the most tolerant Presidents in the history of Ghana. He will not hurt a fly”. He said



Explaining the President’s outrage at the opposition National Democratic, Mr. Janipor asserted that Akufo-Addo was scolding frontline politicians who have been mischievously throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians to make government unpopular.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere, Abu Janipor stressed that, the President’s anger not was directed at Ghanaians but populist politicians misleading the general public.



“President Akufo-Addo real and unpretentious. He is outraged at frontline politicians who signed the deal in 1998 and 2015 but are mischievous misleading Ghanaians now”



