What Happens To A Ghanaian Run Over By A US Soldier – Kofi Bentil

Related Stories The Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI, Kofi Bentil, has said President Akufo-Addo did not specifically deal with nagging issues in the Ghana-US military co-operation agreement in his Thursday night address.

“I agree that honestly the President is within his rights to do these things. My initial problems still remains,” Mr Bentil said in a radio interview with Joy FM reacting to the President’s address.



According to him, usually when these things are done, you have things which takes care of what could happen to the populace.



“They will have all the indemnities… and I ask the question, what then happens to a Ghanaian whose wife and kids are run over by a US officer? That question needs to be answered because we’ve had cases like that with diplomats,” Mr Bentil said .



He explained that In other places, what they do is that, the government will issue some sort of statement saying that the Ghana government in a case like that will take up, they will bear the responsibilities, they will indemnify them, that has to be express, that has to be clarified and that has not been done.



“So indeed I am satisfied with aspects of this thing, but I still have a problem because I don’t think we have done a good enough job to totally close up this loop and I hope that it will be done in due course,” he added.