Stop Attacks On Senior Military Officials – Nketia Warns Kenedy Agyapong

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia has expressed disgust at Kenedy Agyapong attacks on senior military officials .



At the NDC presser to mark the launch of their electoral calendar, he cautioned Kenedy Agyapong to be decorous enough and stop the incessant attack on senior military officials and threatening he will expose them.



He however called on President Akufo-Addo call the Vociferous Member of parliament to order.



