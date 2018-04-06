I’m Somebody’s Son And Father, Treat Me With Respect – MP Tells Chief Of Staff

Okudzeto Ablakwa Related Stories Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor incurred the rage of Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Thursday evening when he decided to address the latter in a way he deemed degrading and disrespectful while making submissions on Metro TV’s ‘Good Evening Ghana’ show.



Mr. Jinapor commenting on President Akufo-Addo’s address to the nation on the Ghana-US military pact Thursday said; “The President describes the likes of Okudzeto as mischievous politicians who seeks to mislead the people…”, a comment which was quickly interjected by Mr. Ablakwa who felt he had been insulted by being referred to in that manner.



“You will want to treat me with some respect on this programme. When I’m referring to you I don’t call you the likes of you. You want to go the way your president has gone tonight?, I will have none of that, I take a strong exception to that” he said.



“I treat you with respect. I am somebody’s son, I’m somebody’s father. You can just be so flip and say the likes of you. I know power is intoxicating and you think that you will have this power forever, continue, he further stated.



Samuel Abu Jinapor subsequently apologized maintaining that his statements were not in any way targeted at disrespecting the MP.



President Akufo-Addo on Thursday evening addressed the nation over what the controversial US-Ghana military deal which has sparked massive debate in the public for some weeks now.



The President expressed outrage at the opposition NDC’s recent outburst on the deal and described it as a kind of cynical manipulation by reckless self-seekers, who will be exposed and condemned by Ghanaians within the shortest possible time.



He, however, explained that Ghana has not offered a military base, and will not offer a military base to the United States, however, in consideration of challenges to maintaining peace, his government deems it prudent to continue the Co-operation Agreement already in existence.



Ghana-US pact



On March 23, 2018, Parliament ratified an agreement between the governments of Ghana and the USA on defence cooperation, the status of US forces, access to and use of agreed facilities and areas in Ghana.



The object of the agreement is to set forth a framework for enhanced partnership and security cooperation between the US and Ghana, with the aim of strengthening the defence relationship further.



It is also to address shared security challenges in the region while clouding those related to the protection of government personnel and facilities.