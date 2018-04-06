Related Stories NPP Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has taken a jab at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for expressing dissenting views on the Military agreement between Ghana and the United States.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, Dr. Okoe Boye wondered what wrong the Akufo-Addo government has done by granting access to the US Army to come into the country.



He threw his unwavering support behind the government for ratifying the agreement saying the US government has since 20 years of engaging with Ghana, pumped huge amounts of monies towards the country’s growth and development.



He therefore asked “what is wrong with the US having access to our country so they can protect their own when the same country, their taxpayers can pay money and fix your highways? You’re okay with it and you say I want justice… I’m putting it on record, all the 20 years the US has had partnership with us; they’ve put in more money than we've put in”.



“My issue is they’re people you have mutual relationship with and most of the time, you’re the beneficiary but the day that something is going to them, you say you have a problem. That cannot be the attitude of a friendly person. That cannot be the attitude of a country that wants to make a lot of gains”, he added.



Dr. Okoe Boye further noted that the NPP government won’t make decisions that will jeopardize the country but rather the opposition NDC is the party that sold out the sovereignty of Ghana.



" . . without your permission, we were put on auction. We sold out ourselves. We don’t even know the price”, he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh, in apparent reference to similar agreements with the US government in 1998 and 2015 without recourse to Parliament.



