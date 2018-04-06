US Deal: Relocate To Syria If You Want To Be A Dictator – Akufo-Addo Told

Related Stories National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi says the best country befitting the status of President Akufo-Addo, if he wants to be a dictator who doesn’t want to hear contrary view points is Syria.



Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam this morning, the NDC communicator did not spare the President, accusing the him of adopting Mobutu Seseko as a mentor.



Mr Sammy Gyamfi was reacting to the President’s address to the nation on Thursday night regarding the controversial Ghana-US military deal in which, among others, the President took swipe at the opposition NDC for being ‘reckless nation wreckers’ whose patriotism was questionable.



Sammy Gyamfi said the President was being dishonest about the enhancement of the deal under his watch, and his attempts to compare the present deal to previous ones was flawed.



“If Akufo-Addo wants to be dictator, he should go to Syria. That’s the place for him, not Ghana. We will continue to expose him. We will not stop criticizing him today or tomorrow”, he said.



“How can the President lie that Ghanaian troops use their ID cards to travel?”, he quizzed.



He said President Akufo-Addo needed to learn how to listen to criticism of his politics without losing his cool.



But on the same show, Deputy Executive Director to the National Service Scheme, Henry Nana Boakye disagreed.



He hailed the President for “putting NDC where they belong”, saying he couldn’t have put it any better.



He accused the NDC of being hypocrites who want to hoodwink unsuspecting Ghanaians on the US Military defence agreement.



