Kwahuhene Lauds Dominic Eduah For His Hard Work And Humility

The festivities which started from 30th of March to 2nd April this year witnessed a flurry of activities and thousands of patrons from far and near.



One peculiar thing about this year’s celebration was that it had its own political twist with the aspirants of the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party as they used it to demonstrate their organizational prowess in their bid to court the support of their party faithfuls.



On the one hand, the festivities saw Henry Nana Boakye, a contender for the youth organizer position of the ruling party organized a walk on the 31st of March. On the other hand, Dominic Eduah, the leading aspirant for the same office organized a football gala after which he spent time with the children of the Nkwatia SOS Orphanage and subsequently donated some assorted items and an unspecified amount of money.



After these programs, he proceeded to the palaces of the Obomen and Kwahu manhene respectively. During his visit, the Kwahu manhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, extolled his hard work and humility in his work for the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party.



In the words of the respected traditional leader, “it is better to consolidate the foundations built by the National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku and his two Deputies, Domic Eduah and Salam Mustapha by ensuring continuity through the retention of one who was part of building the solid foundation”.



On his part, Dominic Eduah thanked the Onamhene and his elders for their continuous support and promised to take heed to all the advice given him.



It is worth noting that virtually the entirety of the patrons of this year’s Easter festivities were highly impressed with the relevant activities organized by Dominic Eduah and the impressive manner in which these events were organized.



This year’s NPP National Youth Organizer race promises to be a very interesting one as it has posed to be the center of the ruling party’s elections with the candidates trying very hard to outdo each other. The elections are scheduled to take place in June, 2018