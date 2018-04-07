NDC MPs Call For Full-Scale Investigation Into Alleged Deportation Of Journalists

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Minority Members in Parliament say it has been observing keenly the news indicating fraudulent procurement of visas through misrepresentation and deceit by some Ghanaians to Gold Coast, Australia in order to watch the Commonwealth Games, and are calling for a full-scale independent investigation to forestall future occurrences.



According to the MP's, their proposed investigation must be initiated immediately by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, due to the embarrassment the incident has brought to the entire nation.



These were in a statement signed and issued by the Ranking Member of Youth, Sports and Culture Committee, Kobena Mensah Woyome and copied to GBCONLINE in Accra on Friday, April 6, 2018.



The Minority in the statement indicated that they will, however, explore various means including summoning the Minister for Youth and Sports to give a full disclosure of the incident including the profiles of deported individuals to Parliament.



They are also calling on public especially those directly affected by the deportation carried out by the Australian government to furnish their offices with details including cost of the visa acquisition to help establish the truth.



Below Is The Full Statement



STATEMENT BY THE MINORITY NDC IN PARLIAMENT ON RECENT HAPPENINGS ON THE ALLEGED FRAUDULENT ACQUISITION OF AUSTRALIAN VISAS BY SOME GHANAIANS TO THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES



The Minority Members in Parliament have been observing keenly the news indicating fraudulent procurement of visas through misrepresentationand deceit by some Ghanaians to Gold Coast, Australia in order to watch the Commonwealth Games.



The news alleges the full collaboration of Authorities in the Sports sector in carrying out these unfortunate acts.



We the Minority in Parliament are of the view that due to embarrassment the incident has brought to the entire nation, a full scale independent investigation is carried out to establish the extent of fraud andidentify personalities involved to forestall future occurrences. This proposed investigation must be initiated immediately by His Excellency, President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Minority willhowever explore various means including summoning the Minister for Youth and Sports to give a full disclosure of the incidentincluding the profiles of deported individuals to Parliament.



We also call on the general public especially those directly affected by the deportation carried out by the Australian government to furnish our offices with details including cost of the visa acquisition to help establish the truth.



Whiles condemning this act which has brought disgrace to the country, we also sympathize with the victims who have been traumatized as a result.



Signed



Hon.Kobena Mensah Woyome (MP)



Ranking Member, Youth, Sports and Culture Committee,