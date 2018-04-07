Mahama Mocks Akufo-Addo…He Needs Obinim Sticker (VIDEO)

Related Stories Former President John Mahama has asked President Akufo-Addo teasingly to get 'an obinim sticker' to cure his incompetence.



Speaking at the National Democratic Congress’ Unity Walk at Wa in the Upper West Region, he said: "I must say that we must do hard work. You do not win an election on the weakness of your opponent. You win an election because the electorate has confidence in you to give power to you and so although the NPP has proven to be super incompetent, we cannot sit down and relax and say because of their super incompetence we are going to win the election...The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker”.







