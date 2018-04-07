Ghana-US Military Pact: Akufo-Addo’s Address ‘Malicious’

Related Stories Citizens for Truth and Accountability Ghana (CITAG) has strongly condemned President Nana Akufo-Addo following his recent response to the controversial Ghana-U.S. Defence Cooperation Deal.



A statement released by CITAG suggests that the President's utterances came as a shock to the social activist group because the President, who is a human rights lawyer, chose to abuse and attack harmless citizens who were acting within the reigns of the law.



A $20 million deal, presented by the US government and expected to train and equip Ghana’s military, was approved by parliament.



In return, the United States military will be allowed to deploy troops and import military equipment tax-free, use an airport runway that meets U.S. standards, and have free access to Ghana’s radio spectrum.



Thousands of citizens protested in Accra last Wednesday against the expansion of the defence cooperation with the United States, in a rare public display of opposition.



Many have rebuked the President who addressed Ghanaians as "hypocrites and self-seeking" for choosing to exercise their right to demonstrate as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana during his response to the deal.



Describing President Akufo-Addo’s remarks as “deliberate” and “malicious”, the youth-led group which seeks to ensure that the right thing is done by the citizenry and government, urged “well-meaning Ghanaians” to denounce the statement made by the President.



“In trying to correct wrong, the president decided to address the nation on the contentious agreement and matters arising. Unfortunately, the president failed woefully in addressing the substantive issues raised by section of Ghanaians on some articles of the agreement,” the group stated.



Read the full statement below.



Citizens for Truth and Accountability Ghana (CITAG) condemns the President's reckless posture on the US military base brouhaha



The deliberate and malicious attempt by the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo to cow in the citizens of Ghana is reckless, abusive, irresponsible and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.



It is recalled that, a document purported to be an agreement reached by the government of Ghana and the United States of America on the establishment of a US military base in Ghana sparked so much controversy in the country. The agreement was subsequently laid in parliament for approval. Several allegations were raised by the minority in parliament on unfair treatment by the majority. It is on record that the said agreement was approved without the minority MPs in parliament. Consequently, minority parties and a section of Ghanaians demonstrated against the agreement calling on the government to withdraw or alter the unfavorable portions of the agreement.



In trying to correct wrong, the president decided to address the nation on the contentious agreement and matters arising. Unfortunately, the president failed woefully in addressing the substantive issues raised by section of Ghanaians on some articles of the agreement.



Notably, articles 4, 10,12,13,14 of the agreement betrays the goodwill of the Ghanaian citizenry and undermines the sovereignty of the independence of Ghana.



It came to CITAG as shock and disappointment that the president who is a human rights lawyer chose to abuse and attack harmless citizens who were acting within the reigns of the law. The president addressed Ghanaians as "hypocrites and self-seeking" for choosing to exercise their right to demonstrate as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



CITAG strongly believes that there is more to the agreement than Ghanaians are made to believe. The president's violent physical posture which is aimed at imposing a culture of silence on the citizenry is clear manifestation that some portions of the agreement maybe fraudulent and need urgent review. Again, his decision to disregard the concerns of Ghanaians on the agreement is worrying and so vindicates the position of the minority parties and section of Ghanaians who took to the streets.



CITAG fears that our volatile democracy may reach a crisis state if this vindictive and abusive posture of the President is not immediately checked. The president must rise above this pettiness and assume the official status of a president.



CITAG wish to commend Ghanaians for rising above all impediments to ensure that the best is offered the Ghanaian citizenry. We again call on all Ghanaians to hold on to the struggle until the government come clear with the roadmap for reviewing this bogus agreement.



We further wish to call on the President to apologize and retract his insults on innocent Ghanaians. CITAG will not hesitate to embark on massive demonstration to register our displeasure if the president fails to adhere and do the honourable thing.



CITAG..voice for the voiceless



Signed

Eben Fenuku

(Convener)

0209155476



Atanga Mathew

(Dir. Of communication)

0247144224



Blay Clement

(Dep. Convener)

0265151319



Damba Inusah

(Nat. Organizer)

0246506551



Rashid Asungtaba

(Dir. Of Operations)

0241827785