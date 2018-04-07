3 Chase Bugri Naabu For NPP Slot

Related Stories The battle for supremacy to steer the affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region has been intensified as the regional elections zero in.



Three bigwigs of the party have expressed their interest in contesting the incumbent, outspoken regional chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.



They are Alhaji Hindu, the Northern Regional NADMO coordinator; Mohammed Adams Baantima and Alhaji Inusah aka Dagomba Boy.



BUGRI NAABU



According to Mr Bugri Naabu, some of the aspirants have no good intentions for the party in the region and must not be considered for election.



He indicated that giving such people a chance would retard the progress of the party in the region, in view of their divide-and-rule leadership style, which he noted, has the potency of dividing the party and ultimately causing it to lose the next general election.



The incumbent chairman has stated that history will repeat itself as he will once again be declared the winner of the election.



ALHAJI HINDU



The once constituency chairman of the party is currently the Northern Regional NADMO coordinator



Alhaji Hindu describes himself as the Northern Mugabe, with lots of experience in administration and mobilization.



It is believed that his strong connection with the grassroots makes him a force to reckon with and a mighty rock in the contest.



ALHAJI SAMBA



As a member of the fundraising committee, Alhaji Samba has joined the race for the chairmanship slot.



His supporters have ticked him as the right man for the job. Some NPP supporters have also said that his victory will be attributed to his wealth – being a well known financier of the party.



ALHAJI INUSAH (Dagomba Boy)



In what can be described as an opinion poll, some party supporters have said that Dagomba Boy has a strong grassroots support and has areas like Dagbon and the Eastern corridor as his strong support base.



The contest keeps gathering momentum, with the aspirants engaged in campaigns and constituency tours to sell their visions and aspirations for the party in the region.