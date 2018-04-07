Mahama Cautions NDC Supporters To Be Wary Of Utterances

Related Stories Hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC), party faithful turned out in the Upper West Regional capital Wa to take part in the party’s Unity Walk.



The exercise which recorded one of the largest crowds attracted party supporters and sympathizers across the Region.



Among dignitaries who graced the occasion was former President John Dramani Mahama and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.



Addressing the gathering after the exercise, former President Mahama cautioned party faithful to be mindful of the utterances they make against their colleagues in the party because they could be used against them when they find themselves in leadership positions.



The walk started around 7am at Tindamba Park. Led by the former President John Dramani Mahama, former government appointees and national executives the party faithful walked through some principal streets from Zongo to glamour, police roundabout, T-Junction, Main traffic light, Upland Junction and back to the Tindamba Park.



Some party executives took turns to address the gathering. They include MP for Wa West Joseph Yirleh Chireh, General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketia and former President John Mahama.



General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Ghanaians have now regretted voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because of the hardships they are now going through.



He sent a signal that opposition political parties will be organizing demonstrations across the country to protest against the Ghana-US Agreement.



The ten-kilometer exercise lasted for four hours amidst brass band music.