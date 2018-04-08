‘Don’t Insult Rawlings’ – Mahama Cautions NDC Members

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has counselled members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against “insulting” founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings.



Mr Rawlings has for some time now been commending President Nana Akufo-Addo, while remaining critical of the leadership of the party he founded.



Since the NPP’s election victory, Mr Rawlings appears to be offering public support to President Akufo-Addo on many fronts, including the latter’s commitment to fighting corruption thus causing some NDC sympathisers to accuse him of disloyalty. This has led to public utterances against Mr Rawlings from notable NDC members, with some even blaming him for the party’s 2016 election defeat to NPP and further calling for his expulsion from the party.



Speaking at the party’s Unity Walk in Wa in the Upper West Region. Mr Mahama asked party members to refrain from insulting Mr Rawlings even if they disagree with his views.



“I want to talk about our Founder. You might not like something he says or an action he is taking.You might disagree with his views but do not insult his person.”



Rawlings not ‘romancing’ NPP – Amissah-Arthur



A few weeks ago, former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah Arthur also dispelled suggestions that Mr Rawlings was in bed with the NPP.



Mr Amissah-Arthur said the outspoken National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder must not be vilified for speaking his mind on issues of national interest.



Mr Amissah-Arthur, who was on the losing side of the 2016 election as a running mate, said suggestions that Mr Rawlings is disloyal are farfetched.



“I don’t know what this thing about romancing is. When he attends the State of the Nation, people say that he is romancing the NPP. I say that he is a former President of the Republic. We paid him as President for eight years. It means that we have taken his life like ours and for the next 20, 30 years, as long as he lives, he is our property, and he should participate in all those things.”



“So when he attends national events, I don’t think he is attending it because he is romancing one side or supporting the other side,” Mr Amissah-Arthur said.