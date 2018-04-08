Call Kennedy Agyapong To Order – Minority

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to order following his incessant attacks on the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



Mr Agyapong recently attacked the Public Relations Officer of GAF, Col. Eric Aggrey-Quarshie, over that latter’s media comments that recruitment into the army is purely done on merit.



Reacting to this development, the Minority, in a statement signed by Member of Parliament for Builsa North and Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, said: “The attention of the Minority in Parliament has been drawn to the unsavory and abominable comments made by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, NPP MP for Assin Central against the person of Col. Aggrey-Quarshie, the PRO of the Ghana Armed Forces and by extension the entire Armed Forces of Ghana on an Oman FM radio talk show known as 'Boiling Point' on the 4th day of April, 2018. The attack unleashed on the Armed Forces by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong appears to have been provoked by a statement made by Col. Aggrey-Quarshie on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces to the effect that: “Enlistment of applicants into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is always based on merit not political influence or any other means".



“The Col.'s statement, it is important to note, was made in response to threats made by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in an earlier radio programme to the effect that if the Armed Forces were to fail to give him preferential treatment by enlisting his constituents like the police service had done, he will make 'noise' in protest. The logical deduction to make from the unfortunate outburst of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is that he is able to manipulate the Police Service by getting them to recruit his constituents in total disregard of any qualification criteria set for recruitment and expects the military to do likewise.”



The statement added: “The Minority in Parliament condemns the politicisation of recruitment into the Police Service under the watch of an NPP government in light of Kennedy Agyapong's confession. We call upon the Minister for the Interior to, as a matter of urgency, cause Kennedy Agyapong to be investigated forthwith and brought to book. Further, would-be recruits whose selection may have been influenced by Kennedy Agyapong should be withdrawn forthwith.



“The Minority commends highly, the High Command of the Ghana Armed Forces for demonstrating courage, fortitude and a high sense of professionalism in the face of threats, outright provocation, insults and intimidation by a demagogue such as Kennedy Agyapong for daring to set the records straight regarding how Ghanaian Citizens can be recruited to join the ranks of our noble Armed Forces.



“The Minority further notes with the deepest of regret the denigration of both serving and retired personnel of our Armed Forces including former President Rawlings by Kennedy Agyapong who seems to suggest in his outburst that when soldiers retire from active service, they are only fit to work as ‘security guards’”.



“The Minority appreciates the sacrifices the officers, men and women of our Armed Forces have made and continue to make toward our country's overall development and will, therefore, call upon President Akufo-Addo, who doubles as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to, as a matter of grave importance, condemn and reprimand Kennedy Agyapong, who is a leading member and financier of his party. His Excellency the President must also underscore the need for the military and civilians to cultivate mutual respect for one another in order to engender high morale within the ranks of our noble Armed Forces.”