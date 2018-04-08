“An Ex-President Who Can’t Monitor Elections... Is That One Too An Ex-President? - Asks Nana Ama Dokua

Related Stories The “worst president” Ghana has ever had, former President John Mahama, was describing himself when he said President Nana Akufo-Addo needed an Obinim sticker to cure his administration's “super incompetence”, Deputy Minister of Information, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has said.



Describing Mr Mahama as “the suspect and beneficiary” of “malpractices” in the 2012 presidential elections in Ghana, as well as the “worst” and “most incompetent” election observer to have monitored polls in Kenya and Sierra Leone, Ms Asiamah-Adjei wondered whether Mr Mahama had the moral right to describe President Akufo-Addo as “super incompetent”.



“An ex-president who can’t monitor elections... is that one too an ex-president?



“After all the trail of embarrassment you brought back to Ghana recently, to remain relevant in Ghana politics, you describe President Akufo-Addo today, as though you were talking about your own self.



“A president who may need an Obinim's sticker is still 100% more competent,” she wrote on Facebook.



Mr Mahama had said on Saturday in Wa, Upper West, during the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ Unity Walk that: “NPP is super incompetent and we cannot sit down and relax and say because of their super incompetence, we are going to win the elections.



“We must work hard to convince the electorate that we deserve to be voted back to power, so, we won’t depend on their super incompetence.



"The incompetence is so bad. I have been watching social media and there is some new thing that has come that cures everything, they call it Obinim Sticker, the president and his government need Obinim sticker.”



See her post below-





































Post Below-



Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.