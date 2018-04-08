Mahama’s ‘Obinim’ Comment Unfortunate – Arthur Kennedy

Related Stories Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy has expressed sheer disappointment in Ex-President John Dramani Mahama for joining Ghanaian political leaders in the league of insults towards one another.



Dr Arthur Kennedy’s comment on Facebook follows utterances by Mr Mahama who labelled the Akufo-led government as “super incompetent” at a ‘unity walk’ rally organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.



According to the country’s former leader, NPPs incompetence is so bad they need the latest craze in town – the ‘Obinim sticker’ that many jokingly say can solve every problem.



“The President and his government need an Obinim sticker to deliver on its promises,” he mocked.



On his Facebook wall, Dr. Kennedy, who believes insults was not the best way to go to develop the nation described John Mahama’s statement as “unfortunate”.



Instead of focusing on the exchange of offensive words, Arthur Kennedy emphasized that it was high time the leaders channel their energy towards invigorating ideas and substance to move Ghana forward.



The Facebook post read: “INSULTS AND DEVELOPMENT. Ex-president Mahama has, unfortunately, joined the insults! Anokwa, if insults could develop Ghana, nka yedu akyire paa! But as Bill Clinton once said, “No insult has ever built a bridge or fed the hungry child.” Can we all just stop the insults? Let's focus on ideas and substance ooo tom!".



Meanwhile, Mahama, while addressing the party supporters at the gathering, admonished NDC faithfuls to overlook the ineffectual governance of the NPP and work hard to convince Ghanaians to vote the opposition back to power in 2020.





